Frontier Developments (FDEV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report released on Thursday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDEV. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, September 10th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,405 ($18.36) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 766 ($10.01) on Thursday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

In other Frontier Developments news, insider James Mitchell purchased 40,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) per share, with a total value of £460,876.94 ($602,217.35).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

