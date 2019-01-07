FundRequest Hits Market Capitalization of $220,881.00 (FND)

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, FundRequest has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One FundRequest token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. FundRequest has a market cap of $220,881.00 and $8,625.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.02194313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00155699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00209978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024934 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024928 BTC.

FundRequest Profile

FundRequest launched on November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,733,240 tokens. FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io. The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io. The official message board for FundRequest is blog.fundrequest.io.

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

