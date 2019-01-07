FUTURAX Market Cap Reaches $207,760.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a market cap of $207,760.00 and approximately $11,383.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00058202 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00125280 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007908 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000577 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000994 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

