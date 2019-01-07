FY2018 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Boosted by Analyst

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $11.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.47. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $12.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.80 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.22.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.45, for a total transaction of $207,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,425,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $467,460.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,434 shares of company stock valued at $951,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

