Gap Inc (GPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 30th

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th.

NYSE GPS opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. GAP has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on GAP to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

