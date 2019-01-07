Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Receives $30.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

GDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Gardner Denver has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.