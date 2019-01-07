General Motors (GM) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 25.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 6,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 33,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 40,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

