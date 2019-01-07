Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genesee & Wyoming from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

GWR opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

