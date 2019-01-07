Genesis Land Development (GDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.06

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 3803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.18 million during the quarter.

About Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential communities; and commercial and industrial lands to third parties.

