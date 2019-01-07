Genie Energy (GNE) and Duke Energy (DUK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genie Energy and Duke Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Duke Energy 1 6 8 0 2.47

Duke Energy has a consensus price target of $83.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Given Duke Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genie Energy and Duke Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $264.20 million 0.75 -$6.99 million N/A N/A Duke Energy $23.57 billion 2.57 $3.06 billion $4.57 18.60

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Genie Energy has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Energy has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Duke Energy pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Genie Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Duke Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Duke Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and Duke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 3.42% 32.68% 13.70% Duke Energy 11.98% 8.02% 2.42%

Summary

Duke Energy beats Genie Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,506 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 526,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind and 63 solar facilities with a capacity of 2,907 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

