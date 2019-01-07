Genuine Parts (GPC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have $104.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts regularly undertakes investments and acquisitions –both industrial & automotive – to improve product offerings and expand the geographical footprint. In October, Genuine Parts’ wholly-owned automotive distribution company, Alliance Automotive Group (“AAG”), completed the acquisition of two automotive businesses in the United Kingdom. Over the past three months, shares of Genuine Parts outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NYSE GPC opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.81 per share, with a total value of $50,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,516.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 180,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial, Office Products, and Electrical/Electronic Materials. The Automotive segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

