Geron (GERN) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 2,323,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,414,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several brokerages have commented on GERN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on shares of Geron from $2.32 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

The stock has a market cap of $204.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.71.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,077.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 352.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 72.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

