GIGA (XG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GIGA (CURRENCY:XG) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One GIGA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. GIGA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $74.00 worth of GIGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GIGA has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.02074343 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00471491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010146 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021436 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007106 BTC.

About GIGA

GIGA (CRYPTO:XG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XG Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2014. GIGA’s total supply is 281,809,841 coins. The official website for GIGA is www.giga.im. GIGA’s official Twitter account is @GIGAblockchain.

Buying and Selling GIGA

GIGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GIGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GIGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GIGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

