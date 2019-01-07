Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $5.41 million and $139,771.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 153% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00950974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019070 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00001204 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,605,408,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,162,331 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

