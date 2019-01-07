Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Stake Lowered by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,832 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.44% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 308,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 177,479 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 306.4% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 106,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 80,330 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $3,160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 127,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.42. 24,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,338. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/global-x-mlp-etf-mlpa-stake-lowered-by-advocacy-wealth-management-services-llc.html.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.