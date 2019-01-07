GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Capitalization Hits $96,921.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $96,921.00 and approximately $3,931.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.03842012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.04120932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00956750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.01309130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00130903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.01516072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00339528 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 15,932,138 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.