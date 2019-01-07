GlobalCoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

GlobalCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One GlobalCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalCoin has a market cap of $198,439.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GlobalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalCoin has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015997 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000317 BTC.

GlobalCoin Profile

GlobalCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2013. GlobalCoin’s total supply is 65,171,010 coins. GlobalCoin’s official website is www.globalcoin.info. GlobalCoin’s official Twitter account is @globalcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GlobalCoin

GlobalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

