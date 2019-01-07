Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GOL Linhas rallied more than 54% in 2018 against the industry's 22.3% decline. The company's focus on capacity discipline and revenue management is encouraging. Owing to this tailwind, passenger unit revenues expanded 8.2% in the first nine months of 2018. The carrier is constantly making efforts to reduce its debt levels. Efforts to modernize fleet also sound encouraging. Moreover, the rise in passenger revenues highlight the solid demand for air travel. However, similar to the past few quarters, high operating costs are likely to limit bottom-line growth in the final quarter of 2018. Despite the downtrend, the company expects fuel costs for 2018 to be R$2.9 per liter. Expenses on the labor front may also hurt the bottom line. The company's outlook for 2018 is also discouraging.”

GOL has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $13.16. 22,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,727. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.14. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $734.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.22 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 62.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 205.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

