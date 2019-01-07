Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades KKR & Co Inc (KKR) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.49.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $404,181,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 118,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,380,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

