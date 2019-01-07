Granite Oil (GXO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Granite Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Granite Oil from C$4.50 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Granite Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Granite Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

GXO stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 63,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Granite Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$3.41.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Oil will post 0.13000000325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Oil Company Profile

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

