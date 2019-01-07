Graphic Packaging (GPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $10.88 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,245.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 69,218 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $448,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after buying an additional 88,087 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

