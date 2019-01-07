GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Receives $124.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $205,629.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $64,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total transaction of $192,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at $204,237.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,985 shares of company stock worth $1,960,449. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in GrubHub by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 682,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $542,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in GrubHub by 3.5% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 456,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.85. 2,226,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,625. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

