Guggenheim Reiterates Hold Rating for CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

