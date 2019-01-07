Hailiang Education Group (HLG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:HLG opened at $46.42 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $88.92.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group in the third quarter worth $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 77.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.