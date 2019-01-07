Halliburton’s (HAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.16.

HAL stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $232,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,939 shares of company stock worth $292,373. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 16,890 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,685 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

