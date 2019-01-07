Happy Creator Coin (HCC) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Happy Creator Coin (CURRENCY:HCC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Happy Creator Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Happy Creator Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Happy Creator Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Happy Creator Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00941604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Happy Creator Coin

Happy Creator Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official website for Happy Creator Coin is www.hccunited.net.

Happy Creator Coin Coin Trading

Happy Creator Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happy Creator Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happy Creator Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happy Creator Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

