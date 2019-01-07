Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,755 ($22.93) to GBX 1,870 ($24.43) in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,769.80 ($23.13).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.43) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935 ($25.28).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

