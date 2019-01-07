Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE HOG opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/harley-davidson-inc-hog-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.