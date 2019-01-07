Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hawaiian Electric have underperformed its industry in the last six months. Hawaiian Electric depends heavily on third-party suppliers for fuel and purchased power. Fluctuations in the oil price in the global market also might hamper stocks like Hawaiian Electric. Any rise in price of natural gas without a spike in power price will affect the company’s ability to generate power. Despite investing substantially in renewable projects, increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions is a major cause of concern. However, Hawaiian Electric continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission and distribution assets.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $768.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 59,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,642,000 after purchasing an additional 103,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

