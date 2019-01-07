HC Wainwright Analysts Give Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) a $5.00 Price Target

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 121.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $2.26 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,622.93% and a negative return on equity of 193.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

