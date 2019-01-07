Head-To-Head Analysis: ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S (AXXIY) versus CSW Industrials (CSWI)

ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) and CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSW Industrials has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S and CSW Industrials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CSW Industrials 0 0 1 0 3.00

CSW Industrials has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.50%. Given CSW Industrials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSW Industrials is more favorable than ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S.

Profitability

This table compares ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S and CSW Industrials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S N/A N/A N/A CSW Industrials -0.26% 14.21% 11.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S and CSW Industrials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S $11.91 million 2.02 -$3.96 million N/A N/A CSW Industrials $326.22 million 2.28 -$11.88 million N/A N/A

ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CSW Industrials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of CSW Industrials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of CSW Industrials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSW Industrials beats ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S Company Profile

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia and the United States. The company offers flame retardant (FR) solutions, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam SYN that is used in the textile and resin markets; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; Alexicool, a chemical finish for the use in fabrics that absorb heat while providing a cool-to-the-touch feel; Alexiflam PB, a halogenated flame retardant that provides FR with an environmentally friendly, non-toxic product; and Alexiflam AD, a combination of synergistic flame-retardants, which is used for the treatment of a range of fabric blends and constructions. Its products are used in defense applications; and consumer applications, such as automotive and transportation, outdoor fabrics, bedding and decorative fabrics, and plastics/resins/coatings and polymers. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers pipe thread sealants, fire stopping sealants and caulks, adhesives/solvent cements, lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. The company serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, Kopr Kote, KATS Coatings, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and Greco Aluminum Railings brands. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

