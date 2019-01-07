Head to Head Analysis: Seadrill Partners (SDLP) & N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW (NADLQ)

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) and N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:NADLQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill Partners and N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners 13.18% 4.81% 2.07% N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Seadrill Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.0%. N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seadrill Partners and N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners $1.13 billion 0.12 $141.20 million N/A N/A N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW $257.50 million 0.00 -$297.70 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has higher revenue and earnings than N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seadrill Partners and N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Seadrill Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seadrill Partners beats N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW Company Profile

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the North Atlantic region. The company provides harsh environment offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry primarily in Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands, the east coast of Greenland, Russia, the Baltic Sea, and the Gulf of Bothnia. As of December 31, 2017, it owned seven offshore drilling rigs, including three semi-submersibles, one drillship, and three jack-up rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. is a subsidiary of Seadrill Limited. On September 12, 2017, North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with Seadrill Limited.

