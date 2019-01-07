Head to Head Analysis: Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) vs. HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (HNGKY)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -29.00% -4.76% -2.24% HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $241.02 million 5.17 -$73.75 million N/A N/A HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $1.96 billion 7.85 $5.59 billion N/A N/A

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50 HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seritage Growth Properties currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR.

Summary

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR beats Seritage Growth Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 211 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 37.5 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease, the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

