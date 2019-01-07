Head to Head Comparison: Bilibili (BILI) and YY (YY)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and YY (NASDAQ:YY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of YY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of YY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and YY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili N/A N/A N/A YY 14.07% 19.64% 16.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and YY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $379.39 million 10.47 -$28.24 million N/A N/A YY $1.78 billion 2.31 $383.20 million $6.35 10.28

YY has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bilibili and YY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 3 0 2.75 YY 0 2 10 0 2.83

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. YY has a consensus target price of $117.01, suggesting a potential upside of 79.26%. Given YY’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YY is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

YY beats Bilibili on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About YY

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as Zhiniu8.com, 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

