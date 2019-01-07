Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2019 guidance at $7.65-7.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $7.65-7.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.19 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $133.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Bank of America set a $151.00 price objective on Helen of Troy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $78,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

