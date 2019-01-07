Henry Schein (HSIC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $76.39 target price on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Henry Schein has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $738,655.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,425.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,901,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,275 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.