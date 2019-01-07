Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $133.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

