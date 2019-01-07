Hologic (HOLX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has $38.28 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Hologic to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.46.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $54,972.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 13,257 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,355 shares of company stock worth $1,584,655. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 122.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

