Hologic’s (HOLX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of HOLX opened at $39.15 on Monday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $200,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at $427,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,355 shares of company stock worth $1,584,655. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,259,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,158,065,000 after buying an additional 303,902 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Hologic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,808,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,609,000 after purchasing an additional 671,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,773,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 164,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after purchasing an additional 146,726 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hologic by 135.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

