Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $132.06 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.34.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $134.62 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 155.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

