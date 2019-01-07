Huaneng Power International (HNP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Huaneng Power International has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

