Hydro (HYDRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $339,680.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Mercatox, DEx.top and IDAX. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $339,680.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.92 or 0.12227194 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027149 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,924,034,340 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Mercatox, IDAX, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, BitForex, CoinEx, BitMart and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

