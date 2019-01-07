Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Buys 3,431 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.82 per share, for a total transaction of $212,104.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE HY opened at $64.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 30.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 83,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Buys 3,431 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-hy-chairman-alfred-m-et-al-rankin-buys-3431-shares.html.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.