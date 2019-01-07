Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Buys 3,431 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.82 per share, for a total transaction of $212,104.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE HY opened at $64.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 30.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 83,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.
