ICF International Inc (ICFI) Receives $79.60 Average PT from Analysts

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

A number of research firms have commented on ICFI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get ICF International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 322,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 157,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.90. 71,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,994. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.