II-VI (IIVI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $47.00 target price on II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

II-VI stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,516,000 after purchasing an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,516,000 after purchasing an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 15.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 131,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253,776 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

