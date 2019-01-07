Immersion Co. (IMMR) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 459.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,870 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Immersion worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 9,500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Lacey acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Sugishita sold 50,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $482,118.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,136 shares in the company, valued at $787,684.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMMR opened at $9.36 on Monday. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $276.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 62.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMMR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

