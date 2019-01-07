Imperial Oil (IMO) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.18. 532,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,656. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Imperial Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,436,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,778,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 405,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 301,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 257,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,595,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

