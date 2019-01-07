Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 47 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 47.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,465,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,974,000 after buying an additional 1,119,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,205,000 after buying an additional 319,488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 768.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 267,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,697,000 after buying an additional 237,106 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 25,999.4% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 223,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 222,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,357,305,000 after buying an additional 199,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $363.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.72.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

