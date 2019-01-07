Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Position in American Express (AXP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in American Express by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Position in American Express (AXP)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/indiana-trust-investment-management-co-reduces-position-in-american-express-axp.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.