Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Receives $2.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 1,469,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,013,661.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,905,634 shares of company stock worth $5,300,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 364,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 199,796 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.28. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

